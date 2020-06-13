This Day in History:
First Roller Coaster
in America Opens June 16, 1884 The "switchback railway"
opened at Coney Island in
Brooklyn, New York.
For the price of a nickel,
patrons could experience
the six-mile-an-hour ride.
The roller coaster at
Coney Island was designed
by LaMarcus Thompson.
It was an instant success.
By the
turn of the 20th century, it had
inspired hundreds of other roller
coasters, all across the country.
Such forms of entertainment
declined during the Great
Depression.
But they saw a major
resurgence after World War II.
Today, the fastest roller
coaster in the world is the
150mph Formula Rossa in
the United Arab Emirates.