Attorney General William Barr directed the federal Bureau of Prisons to schedule the executions of four inmates convicted of killing children beginning in mid-July

DOJ sets new dates to begin federal executions

The executions.... of death row inmates... could start in mid-july.

This comes after a months-long legal battle.

Executions will be at the federal penetentiary in terre haute.

Attorney general "william barr" directed "the bureau of prisons" to schedule executions... of four inmates... convicted of killing children.

Some inmates challenged the new procedures in court.

They argued the government was circumventing proper methods.

That's in order to "wrongly" execute inmates quickly.

The order comes at a time when the penetentiary is struggling to fight "covid-19".

There's already been one death at the terre haute