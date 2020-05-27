Sabres fire GM Jason Botterill
The Buffalo Sabres' owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, have fired GM Jason Botterill, naming Kevyn Adams as the new GM.
Sabres GM Jason Botterill talks offseason, what's next for the SabresSabres General Manager Jason Botterill talks about what's next for the team as it enters the offseason.