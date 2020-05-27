Global  

Sabres fire GM Jason Botterill
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Sabres fire GM Jason Botterill

Sabres fire GM Jason Botterill

The Buffalo Sabres' owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, have fired GM Jason Botterill, naming Kevyn Adams as the new GM.

