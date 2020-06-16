lex fairness sup ct Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 hour ago lex fairness sup ct 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Had been scheduled to be ... put to death back in december before executions were delayed ... and spring court has rolled the civil rights act covers gay and transgender workers ... supreme court action is expected to have a major impact for an estimated eight 8888.1 million workers in the ... west ... is because most states do not protect lgbt people from work ... is discrimination ... ruling is considered a defeat for the white house which had argued ... all right ... did not ... claim that gender identity ... invitation ... responded to the ruling on faith in part well ... a victory for a lot of reasons ... but it is much needed public th work ... for the transgender community ... post went on to further say ... take time to celebrate ... three also recognize ... still work to be done to ensure equality and ... ... you can read







Tweets about this Joy Morrissey MP RT @pauljholmes: Today I asked the @BorisJohnson a question about the creation of the new Foreign Office/DFID department that will see bett… 2 seconds ago David Cockerham RT @DefundBBC: It's a simple matter of fairness. The people who want the BBC's content should be free to pay for it. But those who don't sh… 4 seconds ago Hayden Condely RT @NinaTaylorMP: The Wage Theft Bill has passed the Upper House, delivering on our election promise to criminalise wage theft and establis… 8 seconds ago andrea c RT @SChungforCanada: Accused in Marissa Shen murder headed to trial next fall - yellow lives matter? East Asian lives matter? #fairness #Al… 8 seconds ago maruvada14 RT @Rakesh_Twitting: .@SenatorDurbin How many more kids have to self deport before you unblock S386? #HomeIsHere Learn @ https://t.co/Ru1JT… 16 seconds ago Milmo ☕✨ @JennieGyllblad in fairness i'm not the most careful 😂 i cut my hands during those bookbinding workshops too! as lo… https://t.co/iCbMVPcFA8 22 seconds ago Claus Vistesen @kitjuckes In fairness, I might have missed the signal that they're doing just that, but it still isn't quite obvio… https://t.co/LI9e6fIcFQ 22 seconds ago Subba RT @realrajsv: .@SenatorDurbin Do not forget your promise and do not forget your responsibility. Learn @ https://t.co/kLMe9zX1jQ @realDona… 24 seconds ago