Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Goodell supports teams signing Colin Kaepernick
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Goodell supports teams signing Colin Kaepernick

Goodell supports teams signing Colin Kaepernick

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is encouraging a team to sign former 49er Colin Kaepernick.

Goodell tells ESPN he would support the move.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell ‘encourages’ teams to sign Colin Kaepernick

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell ‘encourages’ teams to sign Colin Kaepernick NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he would “encourage” teams to sign Colin Kaepernick, adding...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsTMZ.comMediaiteCBC.ca


Nick Wright finds Goodell’s statement encouraging, but Kaepernick won’t be signed

Nick Wright finds Goodell’s statement encouraging, but Kaepernick won’t be signed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has stated that he 'encourages' teams to sign Colin Kaepernick, who...
FOX Sports - Published

Goodell says he would 'support' signing Kaepernick, seeks input on social justice

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he would "encourage" teams to sign Colin Kaepernick, adding that...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •BBC News




Tweets about this

FletcherWDSU

Fletcher Mackel RT @sportingnews: Roger Goodell said he supports an NFL team signing Colin Kaepernick. @vinnieiyer breaks down the six teams that make the… 11 minutes ago

sportingnews

Sporting News Roger Goodell said he supports an NFL team signing Colin Kaepernick. @vinnieiyer breaks down the six teams that ma… https://t.co/dUJr3EYSLs 21 minutes ago

elton3145

MylastStand Roger Goodell says he encourages NFL teams signing Colin Kaepernick, 'I welcome that' Exactly why I’ll never watch… https://t.co/09YAUmwdtQ 3 hours ago

RockyFark

❌ Rocky ❌ Goodell Supports Signing Kaepernick, Welcomes His Guidance on Social Justice NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he… https://t.co/y4s3UjNeVP 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nick Wright finds Goodell's statement encouraging, but Kaepernick won't be signed [Video]

Nick Wright finds Goodell's statement encouraging, but Kaepernick won't be signed

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has stated that he 'encourages' teams to sign Colin Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since 2016. Nick Wright gives his thoughts on what this means for the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:06Published
Pete Carroll Says an NFL Team Is Interested in Colin Kaepernick [Video]

Pete Carroll Says an NFL Team Is Interested in Colin Kaepernick

Pete Carroll Says an NFL Team Is Interested in Colin Kaepernick The Seattle Seahawks head coach says he spoke to either another coach or NFL general manager about the quarterback. Carroll did not..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published
Colin Cowherd on reports that teams are interested in Colin Kaepernick: 'It's happening' [Video]

Colin Cowherd on reports that teams are interested in Colin Kaepernick: 'It's happening'

Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll recently said that another team has contacted him and asked about Colin Kaepernick. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks this will finally be the time when a team signs..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:05Published