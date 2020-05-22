Global  

Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security
Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security
Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security
The first evict tenants since closures due to the pandemic--- ben broussard with catholic charities joins us after the break to tell more about coronavirus relief in situations like this.... stay tuned to news15 today.

3 been hard on everybody the real hidden issues here in our community has been housing instability there have been so many families who never would have imagined being in a situation where they are- but he forced to be evicted from their homes- couldn't it didn't have the ability to pay.

Either their rap or the utilities and so this is been happening since march.

And up to that point there's been a certain amount of protection on those who were in that situation the objections have started so we're starting to see.

The visual effect of that- as an organization we have responded to those who have experienced homelessness and been on the brink of that for many many years.

And so we are responding head on working with individuals working to both keep them in their homes but also return them to their homes this is an expensive endeavor and so the estimates are that our area.

We're gonna need about we're getting a lot of money estimates are that fifty five million dollars is in need to shore up housing stability for those who have been affected by the pandemic through the end of the year and that's a lot more going through next year.

So we're we're really calling on our elected officials in baton rouge right now- to make chairs act money that was made available to the state to have that low down to cities like lafayette.

Who who really needed to make sure that people can.

Get respond especially when they don't have those natural safety nets and support.

That a lot of us do.

Is our website you can make a donation there to help get a family back to a place of security and.

Also get



