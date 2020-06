President Trump will sign executive order on police reforms Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:35s - Published 21 minutes ago President Trump will sign executive order on police reforms Later today President Trump is set to sign an executive order on police reforms. The order includes encouraging police agencies across the country to adopt best practices on the use of force. 0

THE ORDER INCLUDES ENCOURAGINGPOLICE AGENCIES ACROSS THECOUNTRY TO ADOPT BEST PRACTICESON USE OF FORCE, SHAREINFORMATION ABOUT OFFICERSMISCONDUCT, AND RESPOND TONONVIOLENT CALLS WITH THE HELPOF SOCIAL WORKERSTRUMP SOT: THIS IS ABOUT LAWAND ORDER, BUT IT'S ABOUT--IT'SABOUT JUSTICE ALSO AND IT'SABOUT SAFETYWHILE MANY ACTIVISTS HAVECALLED FOR POLICE REFORM TO BANCERTAIN BEHAVIORS LIKECHOKEHOLDS OR NO-KNOCKWARRANTS---THIS EXECUTIVE ORDERWILL NOT INCLUDE THAT.