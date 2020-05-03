Premier League Weekend Preview

A look ahead to the first weekend back in the Premier League, as Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur and Everton welcome rivals Liverpool.

The latest news from around Stamford Bridge as Chelsea and Frank Lampard prepare for Premier League...

Paul Ross RT @BenchUkg : @paulross @SamStevens71 great shows this week as usual . Next Friday you will be able to Preview a full weekend of Premier… 4 days ago

Soccer Betting News RT @Sbn_ZA : Our 🔥 tipster @bryan_naicker eyes out some value in his 🇧🇾Belarusian Premier League preview. Click for all his weekend selectio… 4 days ago

The Sideline Heat (Podcast) Wow, what a great weekend for the #NRL and #AFL ! So much to breakdown on this week's Podcast on Wednesday night! I'… https://t.co/Mg2gHqLjZV 2 days ago

English Football Show 🎙 English football is BACK this weekend and we preview all the big games in the Premier League, Championship and Le… https://t.co/Nj6KvRWutV 7 hours ago

Nicholas Hughes RT @EF_Show : 🎙 English football is BACK this weekend and we preview all the big games in the Premier League, Championship and League Two pl… 5 hours ago

The Pottscast The Premier League returns tomorrow night and everyone is talking about it. Check out our preview as @NeilersC ,… https://t.co/YJ3uZfcnuN 3 hours ago

Darren Potts RT @ThePottscast : The Premier League returns tomorrow night and everyone is talking about it. Check out our preview as @NeilersC , @aaronspu … 1 hour ago