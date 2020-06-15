Global  

Centre to place around 300 COVID care isolation coaches at Delhi's Anand Vihar Terminal
As cases of coronavirus are increasing in the national capital, the government is focusing on increasing isolation facilities.

Around 300 COVID care isolation coaches will be placed at Anand Vihar Terminal on June 16.

These isolation coaches are being placed by the central government.

Northern Railways CPRO Deepak Kumar said, "Only, people with mild symptoms will be kept here.

Management of coach and patient will be done by the state." Constant surge in Delhi has taken national capital's tally of active cases to 25002.

