Healthy Baked Avocado Eggs Recipe

If there's one dynamic duo for a protein-packed breakfast, it’s avocado and eggs.

Erika Schlick, author of the Wandering Palate, joins us with a simple recipe that will wow your brunch guests and leave everyone full for the rest of the day!

Or you can enjoy them all for yourself throughout the week.

For the complete recipe, visit Erika’s blog TheTrailToHealth.com/Recipes/Baked-Eggs-Avocado.

You can find Erika’s book the Wandering Palate on her website or Amazon!

To follow along with Erika’s adventures and recipes, check her out on Instagram.