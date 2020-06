Living with Migraine during a Global Pandemic

Nearly 40 million Americans struggle with migraine and are impacted by the debilitating effects.

And according to a recent survey of more than 1,000 people with migraine, many of those individuals feel misunderstood.

Mary Franklin, Executive Director of the National Headache Foundation, provides insight on the tradeoffs people with migraine make to get relief and how we can better understand and help them, especially during these unsettling times.

For more information, visit Headaches.org.