Lee County Commissioners to discuss doing a COVID-19 antibody study Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:18s - Published 1 hour ago Lee County Commissioners to discuss doing a COVID-19 antibody study Lee County Commissioners are set to discuss spending $450,000 to do a COVID-19 antibody study. The plan is to award the money to FGCU as understanding the virus is critical and learning how to combat it. 0

