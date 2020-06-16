Global  

India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions

The Indian army has suffered multiple casualties, including that of an officer, in a ‘violent face off’ with the PLA on Monday night in Eastern Ladakh.

The Indian Army in a statement said that there were casualties on both sides.

The worrying development comes on the back of India and China continuing diplomatic and military engagements for an early resolution of the standoff between border troops.

Hindustan Times’ Executive Editor Shishir Gupta speaks to Senior Editor Aditi Prasad on what caused the escalation of tensions at the border

Tweets about this

JorgeForever

Jorge Forever RT @anantgoenka: In the first loss of lives on the disputed India-China border in at least 45 years, the Army has lost one officer and two… 24 seconds ago

NitinSh02657621

Quarantined Atamnirbhar Gareeb RT @Soldier_forlife: At the core of China faceoff is the issue of our bordr road development.China vastly improved its border infra last 2… 44 seconds ago

018_alam

Fire Fighter RT @BreakingNews: Indian army says multiple soldiers have been killed in a "violent faceoff" on the contested border with China, the first… 1 minute ago

metesohtaoglu

Mete Sohtaoğlu 🔴 At least 20 Indian Army personnel and 43 Chinese troops were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday… https://t.co/WwuuJRMrkG 2 minutes ago

harrisk1111

Haris Parsad🔬 RT @harrisk1111: Very proud of India 🇮🇳 and Indian army. Hail Indian army. ✊🏼✊🏼✊🏼✊🏼👨‍🎨👨‍✈️ LAC faceoff live: 20 Indian soldiers killed; Ch… 2 minutes ago

Aashar_G

AxMVlogs #TeamErtugrul🌐 Big breaking At least 20 Indian Army personnel and 43 Chinese troops were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladak… https://t.co/Pyx9OQ8Imm 2 minutes ago

zeroip14

Ian phillips. 🇨🇦 RT @CBCAlerts: At least 3 Indian soldiers were killed in a 'violent faceoff' with Chinese troops along their disputed border high in the Hi… 3 minutes ago

Swapnamailapal2

Swapna mailapalli RT @shekharmcs: LAC faceoff live: 20 Indian soldiers killed; China suffers 43 casualties, say govt sources https://t.co/vcHAko7Mrq 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Indian Army gave befitting reply to Chinese Army, unfortunately lost 3 jawans: JP Nadda [Video]

Indian Army gave befitting reply to Chinese Army, unfortunately lost 3 jawans: JP Nadda

While addressing at 'Kerala Jan Samvad Rally' via video conferencing in the national capital on June 16, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda said, "Borders of India will remain intact and..

Civil Aviation Minister says 'decision on the international flights will be taken in July [Video]

Civil Aviation Minister says 'decision on the international flights will be taken in July

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with chief ministers and heads of 21 states and Union territories to discuss the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country. During the..

Indian Army officer, 2 soldiers killed in confrontation with PLA in Ladakh [Video]

Indian Army officer, 2 soldiers killed in confrontation with PLA in Ladakh

An officer of the Indian Army and two soldiers have been killed in a fresh faceoff with China at the border in Ladakh. The incident reportedly happened on Monday night during the de-escalation process..

