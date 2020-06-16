India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions

The Indian army has suffered multiple casualties, including that of an officer, in a ‘violent face off’ with the PLA on Monday night in Eastern Ladakh.

The Indian Army in a statement said that there were casualties on both sides.

The worrying development comes on the back of India and China continuing diplomatic and military engagements for an early resolution of the standoff between border troops.

Hindustan Times’ Executive Editor Shishir Gupta speaks to Senior Editor Aditi Prasad on what caused the escalation of tensions at the border