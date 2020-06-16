Global  

S Korea promises to react strongly if North furthers tensions
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 06:39s - Published
S Korea promises to react strongly if North furthers tensions

Pyongyang blew up a liaison office in the border town of Kaesong after days of threats of military action by the North Korean leadership.

