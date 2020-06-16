S Korea promises to react strongly if North furthers tensions Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 06:39s - Published 2 hours ago S Korea promises to react strongly if North furthers tensions Pyongyang blew up a liaison office in the border town of Kaesong after days of threats of military action by the North Korean leadership. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources



Tweets about this Andy Vermaut S Korea promises to react strongly if North furthers tensions https://t.co/bq3OOBYXl7 9 minutes ago One News Page S Korea promises to react strongly if North furthers tensions: https://t.co/bJfInYItrQ #SouthKorea 40 minutes ago Seosamh [SHO-suv] @FryskeFreon S Korea promises to react strongly if North furthers tensions Pyongyang blew up https://t.co/MZ0VIUPvY6 45 minutes ago National News S Korea promises to react strongly if North furthers tensions | South Korea News Ulusal Haber https://t.co/DJvRVLnpjo 47 minutes ago