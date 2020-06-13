Donations pour in for Black-owned business that were burned down

Small-business owner Zahalea Anderson watched her business burn down on live TV.

The Ju-Jitsu professor was looking forward to eventually reopening the dojo after months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am not upset because I understand." Zahalea posted a photo of herself to Facebook, standing in front of what was left of her family business.

This post caught the eye of Bobbi Towns, an artist from Columbus, OH.

Towns tweeted out a call for action which went viral.

That tweet got the attention of Michigan college student, Marie Hosep, who created a GoFundMe page to benefit Zahalea and the Urban School of Self-Defense.