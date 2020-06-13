Here’s what you need to know about defunding the police
“These reforms are like trying to paint a room in a house that is fundamentally falling down.” With more calls for police departments to be defunded than ever before, many are afraid of what that might look like.
Phillip McHarris is a race and policing expert at Yale University who explains what defunding the police entails and how it can benefit communities as a whole.
