Here’s what you need to know about defunding the police
Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 04:27s
Here’s what you need to know about defunding the police

Here’s what you need to know about defunding the police

“These reforms are like trying to paint a room in a house that is fundamentally falling down.” With more calls for police departments to be defunded than ever before, many are afraid of what that might look like.

Phillip McHarris is a race and policing expert at Yale University who explains what defunding the police entails and how it can benefit communities as a whole.

Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC.

Related videos from verified sources

How the Black Lives Matter Movement is changing America [Video]

How the Black Lives Matter Movement is changing America

Cries to defund the police have risen louder than ever before. Medical workers are speaking out about racial injustice in healthcare. Faith leaders are coming together from across the spectrum to pray..

City Council cuts $22 million from police budget [Video]

City Council cuts $22 million from police budget

City Council cuts $22 million from police budget

Philadelphians Call On City Leaders To Shift Funding From Police To Social Services [Video]

Philadelphians Call On City Leaders To Shift Funding From Police To Social Services

Matt Petrillo reports.

