Here's what you need to know about defunding the police

Phillip McHarris is a race and policing expert at Yale University who explains what defunding the police entails and how it can benefit communities as a whole.

“These reforms are like trying to paint a room in a house that is fundamentally falling down.” With more calls for police departments to be defunded than ever before, many are afraid of what that might look like.

