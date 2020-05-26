Grimes and Elon Musk's son officially named X AE A-XII on birth certificate

The couple welcomed their baby boy into the world on May 4, and it was later claimed the pair had chosen the unusual moniker - at the time stylised as X Æ A-12 - with the couple seemingly confirming the news in several social media posts.

And in a copy of the tot's birth certificate obtained by TMZ, it has now been officially confirmed they have indeed legally bestowed the name, written as X Æ A-XII, on their newborn son.

The document lists X as the first name of their son, whilst Æ A-XII is his middle name, and Musk is his surname.