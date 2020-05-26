Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Grimes and Elon Musk's son officially named X AE A-XII on birth certificate
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Grimes and Elon Musk's son officially named X AE A-XII on birth certificate

Grimes and Elon Musk's son officially named X AE A-XII on birth certificate

Grimes and Elon Musk's son officially named X AE A-XII on birth certificate The couple welcomed their baby boy into the world on May 4, and it was later claimed the pair had chosen the unusual moniker - at the time stylised as X Æ A-12 - with the couple seemingly confirming the news in several social media posts.

And in a copy of the tot's birth certificate obtained by TMZ, it has now been officially confirmed they have indeed legally bestowed the name, written as X Æ A-XII, on their newborn son.

The document lists X as the first name of their son, whilst Æ A-XII is his middle name, and Musk is his surname.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Grimes' son officially named X AE A-XII on birth certificate [Video]

Grimes' son officially named X AE A-XII on birth certificate

Grimes and Elon Musk have listed their son's name as X Æ A-XII Musk on his birth certificate, making the unusual moniker his legal name.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:50Published
Grimes and Elon Musk change their new baby’s name [Video]

Grimes and Elon Musk change their new baby’s name

In early May, Elon Musk and Grimes announced that their newly born boy’s name was X Æ A-12.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:12Published
Elon Musk and Grimes' baby got a name change [Video]

Elon Musk and Grimes' baby got a name change

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 01:01Published