Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Up to us to convince Aubameyang to stay, says Arsenal manager Arteta
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:16s - Published
Up to us to convince Aubameyang to stay, says Arsenal manager Arteta

Up to us to convince Aubameyang to stay, says Arsenal manager Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes it is the club's responsibility to convince captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to continue his career in North London.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is very happy at the club, says Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he believes striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is "very happy at the...
BBC Sport - Published

Mikel Arteta convinced he has found 'right player' to move Arsenal to next level

Mikel Arteta convinced he has found 'right player' to move Arsenal to next level Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of Eddie Nketiah and says he is "convinced" he can take...
Daily Star - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Man City v Arsenal [Video]

Premier League match preview: Man City v Arsenal

An in-depth look at Manchester City's premier league clash at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Pep: Arteta knows everything about us [Video]

Pep: Arteta knows everything about us

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is excited to come up against former assistant Mikel Arteta when his side take on Arsenal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:09Published
Arteta believes Arsenal can reach ‘right agreement’ with Aubameyang [Video]

Arteta believes Arsenal can reach ‘right agreement’ with Aubameyang

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is “pretty positive” of signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a new deal but admits the club must persuade the striker of his importance and their own ambition...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published