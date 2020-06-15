Up to us to convince Aubameyang to stay, says Arsenal manager Arteta
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes it is the club's responsibility to convince captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to continue his career in North London.
Premier League match preview: Man City v ArsenalAn in-depth look at Manchester City's premier league clash at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal.
Pep: Arteta knows everything about usManchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is excited to come up against former assistant Mikel Arteta when his side take on Arsenal.
Arteta believes Arsenal can reach ‘right agreement’ with AubameyangArsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is “pretty positive” of signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a new deal but admits the club must persuade the striker of his importance and their own ambition...