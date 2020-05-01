Jurassic World: Dominion to resume filming in UK 'early-mid July'

The Colin Trevorrow-directed movie will reportedly become the first major production to shoot on British soil since the global health crisis shut down film sets.

Universal confirmed that the flick will enter pre-production next week and will recommence filming on July 6.

An executive at the firm told Deadline: They insisted that they will go "above and beyond" to ensure they "create a safe environment" for the actors and crew, at any cost, and they are confident that there will only be a "limited delay in production".

