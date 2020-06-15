Global  

A Recent Air Force Academy Graduate Has Died In A Plane Crash
A Recent Air Force Academy Graduate Has Died In A Plane Crash
First lieutenant Kenneth Allen died Monday in a plane crash in the North Sea.
Tweets about this

Trev_nunya

T RT @KOAA: Sad news: The U.S. Air Force Academy announced one of its recent graduates was the pilot who died in a crash off the coast of Nor… 2 hours ago

csgazette

The Gazette US pilot killed in fighter jet crash was recent #USAFA graduate https://t.co/mPD8EtD7VN #AirForce @AF_Academy @48FighterWing 3 hours ago

KOAA

KOAA News5 Sad news: The U.S. Air Force Academy announced one of its recent graduates was the pilot who died in a crash off th… https://t.co/jOtW4j2wML 3 hours ago

AF_Academy

U.S. Air Force Academy One our recent graduates, 1st Lt. Kenneth "Kage" Allen, was killed when his aircraft crashed during a training miss… https://t.co/WK4h0VSClc 4 hours ago

AchmedsRaisins

Achmed’s Raisins @martyandchris @AlexBerenson @realDonaldTrump @CNN @MSNBC So ... as an academy grad, and parent of a recent grad ..… https://t.co/oUKHxCojle 3 days ago

NateDanielsDSP

Nate Daniels NFL Defensive Back for the Arizona Cardinals and recent Air Force Academy graduate Zane Lewis in the building. Prou… https://t.co/INslQfv7Xs 1 week ago


