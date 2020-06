Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Father Dies Of COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:43s - Published 52 minutes ago Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Father Dies Of COVID-19 Congresswoman Omar announced Monday her father had died from COVID-19. His death is prompting the Somali community to discuss the disproportionate rate of infection they have experienced (1:43). WCCO 4 News At Noon - June 16, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend