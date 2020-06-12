Tuesday 6/16 Insider Buying Report: WD, MRLN

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Walker & Dunlop, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Michael D.

Malone bought 10,000 shares of WD, for a cost of $47.82 each, for a total investment of $478,170.

So far Malone is in the green, up about 10.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $53.03.

Walker & Dunlop is trading up about 5.5% on the day Tuesday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Malone in the past twelve months.

And also on Thursday, Director Lawrence J.

Deangelo purchased $439,945 worth of Marlin Business Services, purchasing 52,595 shares at a cost of $8.36 each.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Deangelo in the past year.

Marlin Business Services is trading up about 11% on the day Tuesday.

Deangelo was up about 7.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MRLN trading as high as $8.95 at last check today.