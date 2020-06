Coronavirus deaths could be reduced with 'breakthrough' drug

A steroid readily available in NHS hospitals could help cut deaths from Covid-19, with scientists hailing the drug as a "major breakthrough" in the fight against the disease.

Dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory drug currently used to treat arthritis, has been found to save one life for every eight patients on ventilators in the UK.

Report by Alibhaiz.

