The company has been forced to close at least 100 locations.

The Massapequa and Bay ShoreÂ fitness centers are among 133Â to close, and plans are off for 3...

TiaVFitness RT @TODAYshow : 24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, closing more than 130 locations https://t.co/xYLTEHGt0l 22 minutes ago

Rashad Blossom RT @news_ntd : National gym chain @24hourfitness has filed for #bankruptcy , after the #COVID19 pandemic forced its facilities shut for month… 12 minutes ago

Alex Giumarra Dam RIP... Many great workouts were had at 24 hr fitness https://t.co/jyVW5TAJl1 6 minutes ago

Global News Report RT @cnnbrk : Gym chain 24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, permanently closing 100 US locations after the Covid-19 pandemic forced its clu… 4 minutes ago