Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

24-Hour Fitness Files for Bankruptcy
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:19s - Published
24-Hour Fitness Files for Bankruptcy

24-Hour Fitness Files for Bankruptcy

24-hour fitness files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has been forced to close at least 100 locations.

2
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy protection, will permanently close 2 LI gyms

The Massapequa and Bay ShoreÂ fitness centers are among 133Â to close, and plans are off for 3...
Newsday - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesSeekingAlpha




Tweets about this

LucindaLC

LucindaLC 24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, closes over 130 locations https://t.co/vSe3VTnBwQ 3 minutes ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report RT @cnnbrk: Gym chain 24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, permanently closing 100 US locations after the Covid-19 pandemic forced its clu… 4 minutes ago

GiumarraA

Alex Giumarra Dam RIP... Many great workouts were had at 24 hr fitness https://t.co/jyVW5TAJl1 6 minutes ago

intrinsights

Intrinsic Insights LLC RT @lisaabramowicz1: Another gym chain files for bankruptcy. https://t.co/azOVZzgoHY 8 minutes ago

Rashad_Blossom

Rashad Blossom RT @news_ntd: National gym chain @24hourfitness has filed for #bankruptcy, after the #COVID19 pandemic forced its facilities shut for month… 12 minutes ago

GOYACLK

GOYA C.L.K 24 Hour Fitness Files For Bankruptcy, Closing Dozens Of Texas Locations https://t.co/F9NDCNmW8t https://t.co/jXUhQPeCRy 17 minutes ago

SimmonsSunny

Sunny Simmons RT @latsondheimer: 24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, closing 130 gyms https://t.co/70Fl6tXwm7 18 minutes ago

TiaVFitness

TiaVFitness RT @TODAYshow: 24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, closing more than 130 locations https://t.co/xYLTEHGt0l 22 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy [Video]

24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy

24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, only reopening 3 of 11 locations in Southern Nevada.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:28Published
24 Hour Fitness Files For Bankruptcy [Video]

24 Hour Fitness Files For Bankruptcy

National gym chain 24 Hour Fitness has filed for bankruptcy after the Covid-19 pandemic forced its facilities shut for months.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:32Published
24 Hour Fitness Permanently Closes 18 Gyms Across LA, OC; Files For Bankruptcy [Video]

24 Hour Fitness Permanently Closes 18 Gyms Across LA, OC; Files For Bankruptcy

The company confirms it permanently closed 18 gyms across the Southland and about 100 nationwide. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:21Published