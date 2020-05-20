Mughal Road reopens after 7-month gap for fruit-loaded trucks

Jammu and Kahsmir's Mughal Road reopened after gap of 7 months for fruit loaded trucks.

The road was closed in winters due to heavy snowfall followed by COVID-19 lockdown.

The fruit merchants thanked government for opening of Mughal Road.

The 84-km mountainous road, connects Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian.