Mughal Road reopens after 7-month gap for fruit-loaded trucks

The Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers are on high alert at the international border with Pakistan in Jammu region. The soldiers are doing their routine patrolling with promptness to stop any infiltration activity from the Pakistani side. The neighbouring country continuously tries to infiltrate the terrorists inside Indian borders. Irrespective of seasons, these BSF soldiers guard the borders for the country by risking their lives. They are vigilant about any activity in the air, on the ground and also underground tunnels. BSF Jawans say they are alert 24x7 and 365 days to guard the borders and are ready for any challenge. The BSF Jawans are also vigilant about the drones as Pakistan has attempted many unsuccessful bids using drones for the infiltration and spying into Indian territory. A Pakistani drone, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and some grenades, was shot down by the BSF along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on June 21. Pakistan is also sending illegal consignments of narcotics and drugs and is also indulged in infiltrating terrorist ranks.
A batch of 250 residents of Jammu and Kashmir returned from Pakistan on June 25 via the Attari-Wagah border. Shivraj Singh Bal, SDM, Amritsar-2, said, "748 Indians have registered themselves to return to the country out of which 250 people of J and K are returning today." "There are around 400 passengers of J and K, and they will be sent directly to Lakhanpur from Attari and they will be further quarantined in the state only," the SDM added.
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on June 21 celebrated International Yoga Day by performing various Asanas. This was the sixth edition of International Yoga Day. The CRPF personnel also maintained the social distancing while performing Yoga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched World Yoga Day at United General Assembly in 2014.
Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) has brought a ray of hope for people living in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. Construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin is underway in Ghordi area. According to Block Development Council official, "Around 1000 construction activities are going on. People are happy as after getting 'pucca' houses they can live comfortably in rainy season."
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is providing jobs to the people in different types of ongoing projects in far-flung hilly area of Rajouri district. Several labourers and migrant workers are working on the construction of roads and bridges in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. "We thanked the department and they are doing fast work," a local said.
Arms and ammunitions were recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on June 23. One Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) gun and 212 rounds were recovered in a joint search operation of Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SOG). Arms and ammunitions were recovered in Surankote area of Poonch district. More details are awaited in this regard.
Pakistan on June 22, violated ceasefire along with the Line of Control (LoC). The incident took place in the KG Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the ceasefire violation. However, the normal lives got affected due to heavy shelling from Pakistani side.
The process for 'One Nation, One Ration Card' system has began in JandK's Rajouri district. Consumer Affairs and Public Distributor Department (CAPD) of Rajouri is working in this direction at blocks and panchayat levels. They are linking Aadhaar cards of people with ration card in Kotranka village of Rajouri district. 'One Nation, One Ration Card' will help those labourers who migrate to other places in search of employment. This system will enable migrant workers and their family members to avail food grains from any fair price shops in the country.
Pakistan once again violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in JandK's Rajouri district on June 10. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan started at about 07:30 am in Nowshera Sector. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. More details are awaited.
A joint press conference of GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen Baggavalli Somashekar Raju and J and K DGP Dilbag Singh was held on June 19 on encounters in Pampore's Meej and Shopian's Munand. Lt Gen Raju said, "We have neutralised eight terrorists in two different operations." He further said, "I must specifically mention the one in which we neutralised 3 terrorists, in Pampore's Meej, which was next to the mosque. Extreme restraint was exercised by the security forces to ensure that no damage was caused to the structure."
General Officer Commanding for Victor Force Major General A Sengupta informed that 4 terrorists killed in a 4-hour operation which began at 3am on June 08. "4 terrorists killed in a 4-hour operation which began at 3AM today in Shopian. These terrorists were known to cause excesses on civilians, kill non-local laborers, abducting policemen, harassing and causing injuries to truck drivers in 2019," said Sengupta on Shopian encounter.