Indo-China border tension: Jharkhand CM Soren offers condolences to slain jawans

While addressing the media in Ranchi on June 16, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren spoke on three Indian Army jawans lost their lives in the Galwan Valley face-off with Chinese Army.

He said, "We have got the information that some tensions are taking place on border." "Some of our army jawans have lost their lives so firstly I would like to pay my condolences and salute all of them." "They have performed their duty today," Jharkhand CM Soren added.