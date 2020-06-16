Global  

Few buyers turn up at International Flower Auction in Bengaluru amid COVID-19
The international flower market in Karnataka's Bengaluru is suffering amid coronavirus pandemic.

Flowers are unable to reach market due to lack of transportation facilities.

Less number of buyers turned up at International Flower Auction Bangalore (IFAB) Limited on June 16 due to decreased demand for flowers owing to COVID-19 outbreak.

While speaking to ANI, the Quality Control Supervisor of IFAB said, "There is no demand in main markets-Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi.

Farmers are bearing huge losses."

