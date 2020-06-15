Global  

President Trump References Antwon Rose In Speech Before Signing Executive Order On Police Practices
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:02s
Trump to sign executive order to address police misconduct

(Natural News) President Donald Trump is set to sign a new executive order Tuesday that will address...
NaturalNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com•CBC.ca•Independent


Trump order on police reform would use financial incentives

An executive order on police reform U.S. President Donald Trump will sign on Tuesday following...
Reuters - Published

Andrea Mitchell Cuts Trump’s ‘Campaign Rally Speech’: He’s ‘Inaccurately Blaming the Obama Administration’

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell cut off President Donald Trump's speech on his police reform executive order,...
Mediaite - Published



Watch: Trump Says Obama 'Never Even Tried' To Address Police Brutality Issue [Video]

Watch: Trump Says Obama 'Never Even Tried' To Address Police Brutality Issue

President Trump delivered a speech.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30
President Trump will sign executive order on police reforms [Video]

President Trump will sign executive order on police reforms

Later today President Trump is set to sign an executive order on police reforms. The order includes encouraging police agencies across the country to adopt best practices on the use of force.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:35
President Trump To Sign Police Reform Executive Order [Video]

President Trump To Sign Police Reform Executive Order

Natalie Brand reports the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Capitol Hill on police reforms.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:00