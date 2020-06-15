President Trump References Antwon Rose In Speech Before Signing Executive Order On Police Practices
Watch: Trump Says Obama 'Never Even Tried' To Address Police Brutality IssuePresident Trump delivered a speech.
President Trump will sign executive order on police reformsLater today President Trump is set to sign an executive order on police reforms. The order includes encouraging police agencies across the country to adopt best practices on the use of force.
President Trump To Sign Police Reform Executive OrderNatalie Brand reports the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Capitol Hill on police reforms.