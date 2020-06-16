Look away, Taco Bell lovers — a TikToker just shared how the chain's beans are made Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:28s - Published 2 weeks ago Look away, Taco Bell lovers — a TikToker just shared how the chain's beans are made A Taco Bell employee is going viral on TikTok after sharing the process behind one of the chain’s most iconic ingredients.The fast-food worker, who goes by the name homerolara0 on social media.posted the behind-the-scenes clip on June 7, where it’s since been viewed more than 3.2 million times.In it, the TikToker shows how Taco Bell prepares its refried beans.Homerolara0’s clip begins with him opening a white, sealed package that contains pieces of beans.He then proceeds to boil water and cook the beans inside a metal vat.Many TikTok users were shocked by the process, with some comparing the dried beans to bugs or cat food.“This is why i don’t eat fast food,” one user wrote.Some TikTok users — who said they’d previously worked at Taco Bell or other fast-food chains —.chimed in to claim that many restaurants use similar dried ingredients.Meanwhile, other users disregarded the revelation entirely.writing that they enjoyed Taco Bell’s beans no matter how they were made 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this