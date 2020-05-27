Please Stay Away From The White Grizzly: Park Officials
Nakoda, a three-year-old grizzly bear, has become an social media star after gaining attention for its unique white fur.
emily RT @tssrby: Can all the people NOT FROM BOOTLE stay away from the nethy Monday please coz if I get there and it’s no entry and there’s pure… 50 seconds ago
😂😂 @evilbill6900 @baronradcliff Literally came to write this.
Please stay away from the big two. They are a shell of their former selves. 2 minutes ago
Fatima Bilal RT @mujeedahxx: I saw one tweet that says “if you’re 20 or 20+, please stay away from 17yo babes if not you’re a pedo” and tbh all I have t… 3 minutes ago
OCDecaf RT @cryptonetrin: @OCDecaf @CryptoKiyosaki Kratom is extremely addictive. It creeps up on you. Many people don’t want to admit that, or are… 3 minutes ago
Netrin @OCDecaf @CryptoKiyosaki Kratom is extremely addictive. It creeps up on you. Many people don’t want to admit that,… https://t.co/rbqT4SMHFY 7 minutes ago
KAKERU I'm severely allergic to stupidity. Because of that, please stay at least 100 kilometers away from me 7 minutes ago
Meeky😘 @bagusisgood17 @Codeanddream Please stay away from JavaScript for now😂 12 minutes ago
Femdom @fiona_is_rosey @keniike_ Please minors stay away from nsfw Twitter, it's not safe :// 13 minutes ago
This isn't a polar bear — it's an incredibly rare white grizzly bearA Canadian family spotted an “exceedingly rare” white grizzly bear while walking in a national park.On April 29, the Rimrock Resort Hotel in Banff shared a video that Cara Clarkson.the hotel’s..