Rachel Lindsay, Becca Kufrin On Diversity In Bachelor Nation, Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts To 'DWTS' Announcement
In a new episode of "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, co-hosts Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin continue their discussion about race and diversity within the "Bachelor" franchise.
Plus, guest Kaitlyn Bristowe reacts to her season of "The Bachelorette" being re-aired and being asked to compete on "Dancing with the Stars".
