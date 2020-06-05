Rachel Lindsay, Becca Kufrin On Diversity In Bachelor Nation, Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts To 'DWTS' Announcement

In a new episode of "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, co-hosts Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin continue their discussion about race and diversity within the "Bachelor" franchise.

Plus, guest Kaitlyn Bristowe reacts to her season of "The Bachelorette" being re-aired and being asked to compete on "Dancing with the Stars".