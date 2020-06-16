IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul Tests Positive For COVID-19
Kwame Raoul has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Illinois Attorney General is believed to be the highest ranking state official to have contracted COVID-19.
Katie Johnston reports.
Pritzker Gets Tested For COVID-19 Again After Raoul Tests PositiveIllinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul revealed he has the coronavirus. Governor JB Pritzer was at an event over the weekend with Raoul and said he plans to get retested.
Carroll ISD Student Athlete Tests Positive For COVID-19Carroll ISD is warning students and parents that a student athlete tested positive for the coronavirus.
California attorney general proposes statewide police reformsOn Monday, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra laid out a police reform agenda largely aligns with the “8 Can’t Wait Campaign.”