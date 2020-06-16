Global  

IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul Tests Positive For COVID-19
Kwame Raoul has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Illinois Attorney General  is believed to be the highest ranking state official to have contracted COVID-19.

Katie Johnston reports.

