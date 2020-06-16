T-shirt company launches fundraiser to support struggling Las Vegas small businesses Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:28s - Published 45 minutes ago T-shirt company launches fundraiser to support struggling Las Vegas small businesses American Stitch, a Las Vegas T-shirt company, has launched the "All In On Vegas Small Business Fundraiser." $10 of every T-shirt sold with a business' logo on it goes back to that business. 0

