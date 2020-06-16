T-shirt company launches fundraiser to support struggling Las Vegas small businesses
American Stitch, a Las Vegas T-shirt company, has launched the "All In On Vegas Small Business Fundraiser." $10 of every T-shirt sold with a business' logo on it goes back to that business.
'All in' with Vegas small businessesThere is a long list of people hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, but a different kind of pain is being felt by small business owners. There's a new way to help small businesses, with 'All in' Las..
