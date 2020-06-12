Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says Dallas County Judge Has Taken 'Two Faced' Approach When It Comes To Mask Enforcement
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says Dallas County Judge Has Taken 'Two Faced' Approach When It Comes To Mask Enforcement

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says Dallas County Judge Has Taken 'Two Faced' Approach When It Comes To Mask Enforcement

Abbott: Putting people in jail is the wrong approach when it comes to people not wearing face-masks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Wolff urging Gov. Abbott to reverse stance on mandatory masks

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff called on Gov. Gregg Abbott to rethink his Open Texas strategy in...
bizjournals - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dallas County Commissioners Vote In Favor Of Cite And Release [Video]

Dallas County Commissioners Vote In Favor Of Cite And Release

This means some suspects accused of misdemeanors won't go to jail.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:58Published
Tarrant County Commissioners Vote To Maintain Controversial Immigration Enforcement Program [Video]

Tarrant County Commissioners Vote To Maintain Controversial Immigration Enforcement Program

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court voted 3-2 to extend a controversial immigration enforcement program and some in opposition expressed their unhappiness with the vote.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:27Published
Debate Ongoing In Tarrant County About 287g Program [Video]

Debate Ongoing In Tarrant County About 287g Program

A controversial immigration enforcement program is drawing some sharp criticism in Tarrant County.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:04Published