Airlines Ban Alcohol on
Planes Amid COVID-19 According to CNN,
Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Asia's Virgin Australia, and Europe's KLM
and Easy Jet are temporarily halting all
or part of their alcohol service.
The measure is part of the industry's
protocol to limit interaction
between crew and passengers
during food and drink service.
Water will only be available
to drink on many flights.
Since face masks must be worn on the
majority of flights around the world, limiting passengers to only water also ensures that they
won't have their face masks off for extended periods of
time, as opposed to slowly sipping an alcoholic beverage.
One airline that has chosen to
keep booze on the menu is Irish
budget airline Ryanair.
They're
axing hot drink service instead.
Beer, wine and spirits will still
be served on Delta Airlines'
international flights, but not on
domestic flights or within the Americas.