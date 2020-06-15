Airlines Ban Alcohol on Planes Amid COVID-19

Airlines Ban Alcohol on Planes Amid COVID-19 According to CNN, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Asia's Virgin Australia, and Europe's KLM and Easy Jet are temporarily halting all or part of their alcohol service.

The measure is part of the industry's protocol to limit interaction between crew and passengers during food and drink service.

Water will only be available to drink on many flights.

Since face masks must be worn on the majority of flights around the world, limiting passengers to only water also ensures that they won't have their face masks off for extended periods of time, as opposed to slowly sipping an alcoholic beverage.

One airline that has chosen to keep booze on the menu is Irish budget airline Ryanair.

They're axing hot drink service instead.

Beer, wine and spirits will still be served on Delta Airlines' international flights, but not on domestic flights or within the Americas.