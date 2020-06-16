Man Befriends Wild Raven

Occurred on April 28, 2020 / Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Info from Licensor: I'd always had ravens visit but never stick around and never let me get close.
Bill just seemed to want to know me.
I started feeding him just before lockdown and our friendship just flourished from there.
I never force the friendship and he is still a wild bird.
He really only seems to like me.
He flies away when other people are with me.
We seem to have an unspoken understanding of one another.
I don't always film our experiences and being on lockdown with coronavirus definitely gave me the opportunity to spend a lot of time with Bill.
Sometimes I just sit with him and watch the view.
Sometimes we listen to music together.