President Trump Signs Executive Order Encouraging Police Reform
Sklyler Henry reports on new executive order signed by President Trump that encourages police reform (6-16-2020)
Epoch Media News Trump said Police officers do one of the “most difficult jobs on earth” and deserve " respect ,” .
President Trump signs executive order on US police reformPresident Donald Trump has signed an executive order on policing to encourage better practicses and establish a database to keep track of officers with a history of excessive use-of-force complaints.
Trump Signs Executive Order Creating Incentives for Police DepartmentsTrump Signs Executive Order Creating Incentives for
Police Departments President Donald Trump signed
the order on Tuesday, which
will create a database to
track police misconduct. The..
President Trump References Antwon Rose In Speech Before Signing Executive Order On Police PracticesPresident Trump References Antwon Rose In Speech Before Signing Executive Order On Police Practices