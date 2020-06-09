Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Signs Executive Order Encouraging Police Reform
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:35s - Published
President Trump Signs Executive Order Encouraging Police Reform

President Trump Signs Executive Order Encouraging Police Reform

Sklyler Henry reports on new executive order signed by President Trump that encourages police reform (6-16-2020)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Trump signs executive order on police reform

Following weeks of national protests since the death of George Floyd, President Donald Trump signed...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •The AgeCBS 2TIMEHNGNBelfast TelegraphRIA Nov.CBC.caDNAWorldNewsFOXNews.comReuters


Trump Signs Policing Executive Order Aimed at Ending Chokeholds: ‘Your Loved Ones Will Not Have Died in Vain’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order aimed at police reform.
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


President Trump slams calls to defund police as Democrats unveil police reform legislation

President Trump says he's "appalled" by calls to defund police departments in the wake of intense...
CBS News - Published



Tweets about this

manvillecorp

Manville Corporon 🐸 RT @TheLastRefuge2: President Trump Delivers Remarks and Signs Executive Order on Safe Policing – Video and Transcript… https://t.co/amuS2i… 6 seconds ago

bydefault

bydefault RT @varepall: Watch: President Trump Signs Executive Order Improving Community Policing https://t.co/VVCi0AjaTl VRA 8 seconds ago

jlrealww

Jaclyn RT @zerohedge: President Trump Signs Executive Order On Police Reform https://t.co/UbO9UqWpNO 10 seconds ago

KimberlyMaring

Kimberly Maring RT @annvandersteel: Watch what happened at 7:02 in @RSBNetwork's broadcast: President Trump Delivers Remarks and Signs an Executive Order o… 14 seconds ago

WandaRufin

Wanda Rufin President Trump signs police reform executive order — here's what it will do https://t.co/LN5tJoXCVG 28 seconds ago

CoachAlexander8

Brian Alexander RT @ajc: Shortly before signing an executive order to encourage more robust training for police and reduce use-of-force incidents, Presiden… 40 seconds ago

chris_churchill

Chris Churchill RT @timesunion: President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday that will create a national system for police departments to repor… 42 seconds ago

EpochMediaNews

Epoch Media News Trump said Police officers do one of the “most difficult jobs on earth” and deserve " respect ,” . “Law and order… https://t.co/J309u8VvhD 46 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump signs executive order on US police reform [Video]

President Trump signs executive order on US police reform

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order on policing to encourage better practicses and establish a database to keep track of officers with a history of excessive use-of-force complaints.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Trump Signs Executive Order Creating Incentives for Police Departments [Video]

Trump Signs Executive Order Creating Incentives for Police Departments

Trump Signs Executive Order Creating Incentives for Police Departments President Donald Trump signed the order on Tuesday, which will create a database to track police misconduct. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
President Trump References Antwon Rose In Speech Before Signing Executive Order On Police Practices [Video]

President Trump References Antwon Rose In Speech Before Signing Executive Order On Police Practices

President Trump References Antwon Rose In Speech Before Signing Executive Order On Police Practices

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:02Published