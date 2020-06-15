Global  

Schumer calls Trump's executive order on policing 'inadequate'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:26s
During a news conference Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order on police reform, calling it 'inadequate."

This executive order will not deliver comprehensive, meaningful change and accountability in our nation's police department that Americans are demanding," Schumer said.

President Donald Trump, facing criticism that his policies and inflammatory rhetoric have aggravated a racial divide in the United States, signed an order on Tuesday that he said would reform police practices while maintaining "law and order." After weeks of protests against racism and policy brutality prompted by the death of George Floyd, a black man killed on May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis, Trump sought to offer a policy response to rising concerns about racial injustice going into the Nov.

3 election, in which he is seeking a second term.





