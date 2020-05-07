Mother captures powerful moment young son sees father released from immigration detention

A Mexican American mother’s TikTok has gone viral for capturing the moment her young son finally got to see his father.who had allegedly been detained for nearly six months by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).a TikTok user by the handle evobby shared footage of the little boy running toward his equally relieved father.Set to “Surrender” by Natalie Taylor, the video shows the father drop his belongings as he embraces his son.“My son missed his daddy so much for almost 6 months being in jail for a speeding ticket & then taken into ICE, almost deported,” evobby captioned the clip.The TikTok has since been viewed more than 2 million times, receiving nearly 4,000 comments.“No man is illegal on stolen land,” one person wrote in response.

“I am so sorry this happened to you”.“How do people claim to be about ‘family values’ but think separating children from parents is ok?” another asked.

“Inhumane and embarrassing for our country”.As of June 6, ICE, along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, have detained 24,713 people