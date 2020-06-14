|
|
|
|
Gwinnett Co. Police Identify Woman Killed In Shooting, Looking For Suspects
|
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Gwinnett Co. Police Identify Woman Killed In Shooting, Looking For Suspects
Police are looking for suspects in the shooting death of a 35-year-old mother identified as Shamecia Byrd.
Katie Johnston reports.
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Examining police use of force
Fox 4 takes a look at similar cases involving two men who resisted arrest and then ran from police. However, one agency used their taser, while another fired their gun. Both suspects died. A law..
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:30Published
|
|
Atlanta protesters burn Wendy's after police shooting
After Rayshard Brooks was shot dead by police at a Wendy's in Atlanta on Friday, protesters set fire to the restaurant on Saturday night as the incident further inflamed tensions after week of..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27Published
|