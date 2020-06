Gold's Gym In Venice Reopens; Schwarzenegger Skips Workout Over Face Mask Policy Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:23s - Published 2 hours ago Gold's Gym In Venice Reopens; Schwarzenegger Skips Workout Over Face Mask Policy Gyms across Southern California are starting to reopen, but it looks like one of the most famous bodybuilders in the world is going to pass on at least one location. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this Joanie #Resist RT @CBSLA: Arnold Schwarzenegger stopped by Gold's Gym in Venice Tuesday after it reopened, but said he wouldn't be back due to the gym's lā€¦ 2 minutes ago