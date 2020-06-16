Saving a Coyote From a Lagoon

Occurred on May 9, 2020 / Belleville, Michigan, USA Info from Licensor: Saved and release of a wild coyote at Van Buren Estates Mobile Home Parks in Belleville, Michigan.

I maintain the park and the lagoon for the park.

I saw the coyote stuck in the water and I went and got my friends, Terry and Tony.

I had them use a little boat I use to maintain the lagoon to get the wild coyote out the water.

I gave them snow shovels to use as paddles because I don’t have oars.

I had them use a rope to put around the wild coyote and bring it to shore and we got the wild coyote up the side of the slippery lagoon and released the coyote into the woods away from the water.