Ford releasing new Bronco on July 9 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:34s - Published 2 hours ago Ford releasing new Bronco on July 9 Ford is planning to reveal its new Bronco on July 9. The date is raising a lot of eyebrows, as it is also the birthday of ex-football star O.J. Simpson. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THAT DATE -- RAISING A LOT OFEYEBROWS.BECAUSE IT'S THE BIRTHDAY OFEX- FOOTBALL STAR O-J SIMPSON.SIMPSON WAS IN A WHITE FORDBRONCO AS POLICE PURSUED HIM INAN INFAMOUS CHASE ON JUNE 17TH,19-94 AFTER CHARGING HIM WITHHIS EX-WIFE'S MURDER.THE SLOW SPEED CHASE PLAYED OUTON LIVE T-V AS MILLIONS OFPEOPLE WATCHED.A FORD REPRESENTATIVE TOLD THEDETROIT FREE PRESS IT IS QUOTE"PURELY COINCIDENTAL" THAT THEBRONCO'S DEBUT COINCIDES WITHSIMPSON'S BIRTHDAY.THANK YOU FOR MAKING US A PARTOF YOUR DAY.



