Massy Whiteknife On How Iceis Rain Has Helped Free Him From Past Trauma

The groundbreaking APTN series "Queen of the Oil Patch" follows the life of Massey Whiteknife, a two-spirited First Nations businessman and his recording artist alter ego, Iceis Rain.

While speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, Massey explains how moving to Edmonton and embracing everything Iceis is, has actually helped free him from his past trauma.