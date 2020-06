Nepotism versus talent: Sushant Singh’s death fuels Bollywood bullying row

The tragic and untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide has shocked the nation and sparked a fresh debate on the scourge of nepotism in Bollywood.

From members of the film fraternity to Bollywood fans, an intense debate is now raging on the nepotism in the film industry.

Hindustan Times' senior editor Aditi Prasad discusses the issue with actor Gulshan Devaiah & film trade analyst Komal Nahta.