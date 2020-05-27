Small Home Project taking applications

Students in the Rescue Mission's Skills for Success Program helped build a small house that will be awarded to an eligible applicant in 2020.

Away a home.....fit for a family of four.

The skills for success program will finish construction on the noyes street home this year.

--you can see it's really taking shape.

Students from mvcc's youth build program learned the trades from local professionals.

Everything from sheetrocking to electrical.

"this is a win win, because not only are we looking at gifting this to an individual or small family, we are also looking at training individuals so thats how it involved into training individuals because we know their is a big need."

So we decided to partner with the city of utica and mohawk valley community college and teach individuals how to sheet rock and how to put up walls."

If you'd like to call this small house home..

Head to wktv.com for a look at the criteria... and an application.

