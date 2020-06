[NFA] A cheap and widely-used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a "major breakthrough" in the coronavirus pandemic.

Dexamethasone, a cheap and widely used steroid, has become the first drug shown to be able to save...

A cheap and widely-used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to...

Giving low doses of the generic steroid drug dexamethasone to patients admitted to hospital with...

Zimbabwe Update RT @SABCNews : Dexamethasone, a cheap and widely used steroid, has become the first drug shown to be able to save lives among COVID-19 patie… 7 minutes ago

Freedom Watch RT @Reuters : Dexamethasone, a cheap and widely used steroid, has become the first drug shown to be able to save lives among COVID-19 patien… 5 minutes ago

Rappler The steroid dexamethasone has been found to save the lives of one third of the most serious COVID-19 cases, accordi… https://t.co/gHyZgfE2FZ 5 minutes ago

Mico 泣く❀ commissions open! RT @rapplerdotcom : The steroid dexamethasone has been found to save the lives of one third of the most serious COVID-19 cases, according to… 3 minutes ago

Daily Tribune The World Health Organization on Tuesday hailed as a "lifesaving scientific breakthrough" the British use of a basi… https://t.co/W7zEW2pSwf 2 minutes ago