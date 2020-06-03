COCO Clinic helps Tampa Bay area COVID-19 patients recover Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:38s - Published 49 minutes ago COCO Clinic helps Tampa Bay area COVID-19 patients recover Some coronavirus patients can face a long road to recovery. Healthcare workers and medical students in the Tampa Bay area want to make that road a little smoother, thanks to a telemedicine outpatient clinic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this ABC Action News RT @MaryOConnellTV: The COVID-19 Confirmed Clinic, or the Coco Clinic, is an outpatient telehealth collaboration between USF Health, Tampa… 42 minutes ago Mary O'Connell The COVID-19 Confirmed Clinic, or the Coco Clinic, is an outpatient telehealth collaboration between USF Health, Ta… https://t.co/V8KxPbwyhg 53 minutes ago