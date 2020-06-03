Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COCO Clinic helps Tampa Bay area COVID-19 patients recover
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:38s - Published
COCO Clinic helps Tampa Bay area COVID-19 patients recover

COCO Clinic helps Tampa Bay area COVID-19 patients recover

Some coronavirus patients can face a long road to recovery.

Healthcare workers and medical students in the Tampa Bay area want to make that road a little smoother, thanks to a telemedicine outpatient clinic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

abcactionnews

ABC Action News RT @MaryOConnellTV: The COVID-19 Confirmed Clinic, or the Coco Clinic, is an outpatient telehealth collaboration between USF Health, Tampa… 42 minutes ago

MaryOConnellTV

Mary O'Connell The COVID-19 Confirmed Clinic, or the Coco Clinic, is an outpatient telehealth collaboration between USF Health, Ta… https://t.co/V8KxPbwyhg 53 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

BayCare taking part in several clinical trials to find treatments, cure for COVID-19 [Video]

BayCare taking part in several clinical trials to find treatments, cure for COVID-19

BayCare is joining researchers around the world to take part in COVID-19 clinical trials for patients in the bay area. Story: https://wfts.tv/2XZ7XJF

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:29Published