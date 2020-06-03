COCO Clinic helps Tampa Bay area COVID-19 patients recover
Some coronavirus patients can face a long road to recovery.
Healthcare workers and medical students in the Tampa Bay area want to make that road a little smoother, thanks to a telemedicine outpatient clinic.
