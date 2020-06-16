Global  

Marcus Rashford sparks school meals U-tern
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:41s
Marcus Rashford has thanked the PM 'for U-turning' on a decision to scrap free school meals over the summer holiday.

Marcus Rashford has been a true modern day hero with his fight for free school meals – why don’t the government care as much as the Manchester United striker?

Sir Marcus Rashford has a fantastic ring to it. But I’m pretty certain he’d rather see every...
talkSPORT

Lineker backs Rashford over school meals

Gary Lineker, the Labour Party and other prominent figures have joined footballer Marcus Rashford in...
Belfast Telegraph - Also reported by BBC News, Daily Star


Government extends free meals for children scheme after Manchester United star Marcus Rashford’s campaign

Marcus Rashford’s campaign for the government to extend the free school meals scheme throughout the...
talkSPORT



__sparks_fly__

㎄𝕧𝕚𝕥𝕙𝕒🦋✨ RT @BBCBreaking: Children's free school meal vouchers extended in England over the summer after footballer Marcus Rashford's campaign https… 11 hours ago


Boris Johnson congratulates Marcus Rashford for free school meal campaign [Video]

Boris Johnson congratulates Marcus Rashford for free school meal campaign

Boris Johnson congratulated footballer Marcus Rashford for his campaign which forced the Government to provide free school meals during the summer. The PM told the press conference: “I talked to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
PM congratulates Rashford on campaign [Video]

PM congratulates Rashford on campaign

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has congratulated Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford for his campaign to get the government to provide free school meals to children over the summer holidays.

Credit: Sky Sports UK
Government U-turns on free summer meals for pupils after Rashford campaign [Video]

Government U-turns on free summer meals for pupils after Rashford campaign

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has won his battle to force the Government to provide free school meals during the summer. In a U-turn, Downing Street announced a £120 million fund which..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO