Marcus Rashford sparks school meals U-tern
Marcus Rashford has thanked the PM 'for U-turning' on a decision to scrap free school meals over the summer holiday.
㎄𝕧𝕚𝕥𝕙𝕒🦋✨ RT @BBCBreaking: Children's free school meal vouchers extended in England over the summer after footballer Marcus Rashford's campaign https… 11 hours ago
Boris Johnson congratulates Marcus Rashford for free school meal campaignBoris Johnson congratulated footballer Marcus Rashford for his campaign which forced the Government to provide free school meals during the summer. The PM told the press conference: “I talked to..
PM congratulates Rashford on campaignPrime Minister Boris Johnson has congratulated Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford for his campaign to get the government to provide free school meals to children over the summer holidays.
Government U-turns on free summer meals for pupils after Rashford campaignManchester United striker Marcus Rashford has won his battle to force the Government to provide free school meals during the summer. In a U-turn, Downing Street announced a £120 million fund which..