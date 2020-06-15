Prince William and Prince Harry's Zoom calls

Prince William and Prince Harry have been keeping in contact with "informal" Zoom video calls.



Tweets about this RealScottishConservatives Prince William told Princess Diana he did not want to be King, Prince Harry jokingly offered to take on the role if… https://t.co/xmQOyFa45H 10 minutes ago Sara Stokes @MrsEdmond3 I'd love to be some of those ages! A bit worried Prince Harry and Prince William have been aged in this… https://t.co/bWC5q0FuDn 14 minutes ago shawbear76 Prince William Admits Hes Worried About Harry After Emotional TV Interview https://t.co/9dy0uQJCO3 via @HonestToPaws 49 minutes ago RG9 Isn't it rather arrogant of Prince William to assume he needs to keep 'tabs', on a married man with a child ? I thi… https://t.co/apFKHWECQ6 57 minutes ago MORDE1 ER Nurse CA The current president needs to visit an AIDS Hospice Center and tell those suffering that there is now a vaccine.… https://t.co/ovfQ1LJHTi 1 hour ago Theinfong.com Prince William has been keeping in touch with his brother, Harry in the US via 'low key' Zoom chats, a royal source… https://t.co/dDjoR7f3iO 2 hours ago Bevy Prince William has been keeping in touch with his brother Harry in the US via ‘low key… https://t.co/ELAaiHeb9Q 2 hours ago Noreen Bawn The calls remain private between the two brothers, with a friend close to the pair telling Fabulous ... https://t.co/SzYtFcNeft via @Femail 2 hours ago